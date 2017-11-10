‘Education and Training Monitor’: EC report about education in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission has published its annual ‘Education and Training Monitor’. The report includes tendencies regarding the development of the educational systems in Europe, as well as reports on the individual EU countries, including Bulgaria.

Generally, the report comes to the conclusion that the national education systems are becoming more inclusive and effective. At the same time, successes European students have depend on their socio-economic background.

More efforts are needed in order to achieve equity in education, the European Commission says. At the same time, reforms and the modernisation of education has led to improvements.

“Inequality still deprives too many Europeans of the chance to make the most of their lives. It is also a threat to social cohesion, long-term economic growth and prosperity”, the EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said.

“And too often, our education systems perpetuate inequality, when they do not cater for people from poorer backgrounds, when parents’ social status determines educational achievements and carries over poverty and diminished opportunities on the job market from one generation to the next. We have to do more to overcome these inequalities. Education systems have a special role to play in building a fairer society by offering equal chances to everybody.”

The inequality issue Commissioner Navracsics talked about definitely does apply in Bulgaria. In this south-eastern European country, several issues were identified in the report:

> The EC cites “underachievement in basic skills” among Bulgarian students. According to the latest PISA studies, the situation in Bulgaria is among the worst in the EU, in this regard.

> What early school leaving is concerned, the Bulgarian authorities “have started implementing a new approach”, the report says. But that approach obviously does not reach the Bulgarian Roma. The EC says, integrating Roma into the education system “remains a challenge”. Its report cites “Roma school segregation”.

> Bulgaria is making efforts to improve the quality of vocational education and training, according to the EC’s report.

> Another big problem of the Bulgarian education system, namely the scandalous salaries for teachers in the country, has found its way into the report. “Bulgaria seeks to significantly raise salaries to increase the attractiveness of the teaching profession and address the ageing of the teaching workforce”, it reads.

In a week from now, on November 17, 2017, the EU leaders are scheduled to talk about education and culture in Gothenburg. The ‘Education and Training Monitor’ will be discussed.

The European Commission’s ‘Education and Training Monitor 2017’ for Bulgaria and every single EU country can be downloaded here and read in its entirety.

