Sofia Green Fashion Days: Sustainable, eco-friendly and green

The next edition of Sofia Green Fashion Days, an unconventional fashion fair, is coming up this month. On November 25 and 26, 2017, this event will present labels which offer sustainable or at least eco-friendly fashion.

Green fashion does not have to be less elegant. Actually, the opposite is the case, since whoever wears this kind of clothing will know she or he is doing the right thing. And the latter does feel good.

The organisers of Sofia Green Fashion Days say their event was the first of its kind in the Balkans region, and that it was supported by Sofia Municipality.

One of the fashion designers who will be exhibiting her work in Sofia is Anastasiya Muzyka from Kiev. Two years ago, she stopped using animal fur for her creations. Instead, her brand ‘Veg Couture’ is committed to sustainability.

Muzyka, who is also a photographer as well as a vegetarian, a Yoga enthusiast and a lover of oriental cultures, says her green fashion will help girls and women feel comfortable and feminine, while staying active, meaning the clothing will not be keeping them from pursuing an active lifestyle.

Also, the British designer Romero Bryan will join Sofia Green Fashion Days. Bryan, who started designing at the age of 13, also presents sustainable fashion. Vogue Magazine used to call him a “boy wonder”.

The organisers in Sofia also announced the participation of design students from New Bulgarian University and the Art Academy, who will present their eco fashion.

On Saturday, November 25, Sofia Green Fashion Days will open at 11am. Admission will be free until 7pm. Activities on the catwalk will commence at 8pm. On Sunday, November 26, the catwalk will be busy from 8pm. The event takes place at Hotel Novotel in Sofia, Bulgaria, right next to The Mall.

Sofia Green Fashion Days can be reached here.

