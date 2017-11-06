Bulgarian ski resorts are among the cheapest in Europe

Share this: Facebook

Europe has a lot to offer, including truck loads of ski resorts. The sight of the Pyrénées makes skiing enthusiasts melt. But they are almost tiny compared to another rather large mountain range: The Alps are “the highest and most extensive mountain range system that lies entirely in Europe” according to Wikipedia. They do impress too.

European skiers have a pretty big choice. But for many of them it is not entirely about beauty and prestige. There is one aspect which plays an important role too. It starts with an ‘m’ and continues with the letters ‘o’, ‘n’, ‘e’ and ‘y’. Money, cash, currency.

There are places for Bugatti drivers, who just got bored on their yacht in the Caribbean and thought they might want to bring their Rolex products to a place where they can move more, which might help them digest all the caviar they just had. Lech am Arlberg in Austria is such a place.

Lech, probably the most famous village in Austria, is the most expensive ski resort in Europe. Here, an average hotel room will cost 595 Euro. Along with a skiing pass for 53 Euro, a breakfast and a Viennese Schnitzel, every visitor will have to spend an average of 648 Euro a day, according to the German daily ‘Bild’, which had a list compiled.

Baquera in Spain, ‘Courchevel 1650’ in France and the Swiss ski resort Zermatt are almost as expensive as Lech. So are Verbier in Switzerland and five more Austrian resorts.

Then there are places with moderate prices, e.g. in Germany, France and Italy, where one skiing day will cost between 100 and 150 Euro, including a good accommodation. Poland and Czechia offer those kinds of resorts as well.

And, you guessed it, there is the lower end of the price scale. Three of the ten cheapest ski resorts in Europe are located in Bulgaria, ‘Bild’ reports. The very cheapest one is Vitosha, where the average visitor will spend 69 Euro per day, in total, including an accommodation for 51 Euro.

Bansko, with 93 Euro per day, and Pamporovo, yet another Bulgarian resort, where daily expenses in the amount of 106 Euro would have to be expected, are part of the list too, along with inexpensive resorts in Germany, Czechia and France. Métabief est très bon marché.

