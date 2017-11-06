Bulgaria: Elevated pollution levels in eight cities

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Environment and Water Inspectorate has sounded the alarm regarding the pollution levels in Bulgaria. In a total of eight cities and towns, extremely high levels were registered in the past week, Nova TV reported.

In the town of Gorna Oryahovitsa, located close to Veliko Tarnovo in Central Bulgaria, the highest figures were reported. In three Sofia districts, as well as in Plovdiv, Shumen, Smolyan and Vidin, things do not look good either.

The air is usually more polluted in December and January, mainly due to the increased road traffic and heating with solid and liquid fuels. Having elevated levels at the beginning of November is unusual.

But even in warmer seasons, the air in Sofia and other Bulgarian places is toxic. Just last month, Bulgaria got another warning from the European Commission’s Environment Directorate, regarding the alarming air pollution. And in April, the European Court of Justice found Bulgaria guilty of exceeding the EU norms on fine particulate matter on the territory of the whole country.

Apart from Sofia, Vidin and Montana are usually the most polluted cities in Bulgaria.

The air pollution, which leads to more deaths than in any other EU country, includes particulate matter. Old Diesel engines are one of the main sources. Particulate matter is being inhaled by inhabitants and can cause severe health problems.

In Gorna Oryahovitsa, the pollution level has been elevated 60 times this year, so far. Parts of Sofia hardly look better. Living in the Bulgarian capital is not healthy.

