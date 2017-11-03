Bulgaria’s President Radev meets Swiss counterpart Doris Leuthard

Share this: Facebook

“The policy of cohesion is a key instrument for the economic and social cooperation in Europe”, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev told his Swiss counterpart Doris Leuthard during their meeting on Thursday in Sofia.

Radev announced, Bulgaria would increase its economic collaboration with Switzerland. His country was also ready to encourage more Swiss companies to invest in Bulgaria. The Bulgarian-Swiss trade turnover of 260 million Euro was an indicative of both the political dialogue and the trust between Bulgaria and Switzerland. The same applied to the Swiss investments in Bulgaria, which added up to 1.8 billion Euro in the past 20 years, President Radev stated.

His Swiss guest, the President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard said, it was extremely important that Bulgaria continued to improve its business climate for attracting investment. Switzerland could contribute to this, she indicated.

According to President Leuthard, Switzerland will support Bulgaria during the Presidency of the EU Council. The latter would take place “in a period of numerous challenges both within Europe and in view of ongoing conflicts in neighbouring regions”, Doris Leuthard stated.

Both Radev and Leuthard stressed that “the adoption of effective measures to tackle migratory flows to Europe and the fight against terrorism” were a common priority for European countries as well as for Bulgaria and Switzerland. The two heads of state would strengthen their partnership in these spheres.

President Lothard also confirmed Switzerland’s support for Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area. Radev said, Bulgaria had fulfilled all criteria for Schengen since 2011 and would not accept the introduction of new political criteria, which kept on postponing the membership.

Later on Thursday, Doris Leuthard met with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov. Afterwards he stated, the debate on the future of Europe was linked to the debate on European integration in the Western Balkans. The development of the Balkans and Swiss projects in the region had been the main topics during the meeting.

Photos: V. Nikolov, president.bg

