Sofia: German Christmas Market to take place from November 18

This year’s German Christmas Market in Sofia will be opened by the new German Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herbert Salber, on November 18, 2017. By doing so, the diplomat will open the Christmas season in the Bulgarian capital.

As always the event will take place in the City Garden, close to the National Theatre Ivan Vazov. This German tradition, the Christmas Market, was imported to Sofia some six years ago. At first, it was rather small. It used to take place at the tiny Ohridski Garden, across the street from the main building of Sofia University.

Visitors can expect anything having to do with Christmas: Christmas songs, Christmas presents, Christmas cookies and an authentic German Christmas Market atmosphere. In countless little wooden huts, food, drinks, candles, books, as well as arts and crafts will be sold.

To most adults in Germany, Christmas Markets are all about what they call ‘Glühwein’, which basically is some hot and red wine punch. That beverage is supposed to warm up the visitors and make them tipsy, if not a little drunk.

Other than that, beer, coffee, other hot drinks, German sausages, German pretzels, fried sweet dough treats, and lots of other sweets will be available at Sofia’s German Christmas Market. If the inhabitants of Sofia are lucky, they will also sell Swiss Raclette cheese again.

The Christmas Market in Sofia is being organised by the company DB Events Ltd. While the Christmas Market in Sofia always was successful, the one they organised in Plovdiv last year was not. Therefore, the Plovdiv version will not be taking place anymore, at least for now.

In Germany, every city or town has a Christmas Market. In many cases, those events also include funfairs with merry-go-rounds and other fairground rides. The most famous and most beautiful Christmas Market is the ‘Christkindlmarkt’ in Nuremberg.

Sofia is not the only place the German Christmas Market tradition has been exported to. The same applies to the Oktoberfest.

German Christmas Market Sofia, November 18 to December 20, 2017. Opening hours: 11am to 9pm.

Photo at top of page by Imanuel Marcus.

