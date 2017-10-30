Luther anniversary: German Ambassador to Bulgaria participates in church service

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A day before the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s Ninety-five Theses, the German Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herbert Salber, joined hundreds of Evangelical believers for a special church service in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

At the Christan center “Pobeda” (“Victory”), he addressed the congregation during the service. Salber acknowledged Martin Luther’s influence on the Christian Church and the world.

Tomorrow, on the actual anniversary, Germany will be observing a one-time Luther Holiday.

In Luther’s Ninety-five Theses, which he hung on the door of the Castle Church in the town of Wittenberg on October 31, 1517, he rejected practices of the Roman Catholic Church, including the sale of indulgences.

Today, 500 years later, millions of Lutherans, or Protestants, or Evangelic Christians, still have their own practices and congregations in many parts of the world.

The “Pobeda Center” is part of the Bulgarian Protestant Church. Founder and Chief Pastor Andrei Vladimirov Avramov is a member of the leadership of the National Alliance “United God’s Churches”.

On the religious centre’s website it says: “Our deep conviction is that Jesus Christ is the answer to every personal and global problem.”

Comments

comments