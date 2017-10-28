Earthquake in Central Romania at magnitude 4.1

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake occurred in Central Romania at 4:56pm local time on October 28. The epicentre was 127 kilometres north of the capital Bucharest, and about 50km east of Brașov.

So far, no reports of injuries or damage have been filed. The tremor, with a strength of 4.1 on the Richter Scale, happened in a mountainous region with few villages.

In the very same region of Romania, it is the fourth earthquake registered this month.

On October 2, a quake with a magnitude of 3.0 rocked the mountains on site. Just a few days later, on October 8, there was a tremor of the same strength as today. Another few days later, on October 18, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened.

The epicentres of all four earthquakes occurred within an area of approximately 30 kilometres, in the mountains. A drawn line from the first epicentre to the second, third and fourth one, would be almost straight.

