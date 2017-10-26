European Commissioner Oettinger in discussion on EU’s next multi-annual budget in Romania and Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

European Commissioner Günther Oettinger in charge of Budget and Human Resources is visiting Romania on October 26 and Bulgaria on October 27 as part of his tour across EU member states aimed to gather views on the future of EU finances and the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), the European Commission said.

In Romania, Oettiner will meet with the country’s president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Mihai Tudose as well as with Ionuț Mișa, minister of public finance, Victor Negrescu, minister of European Affairs, Marius Nica, minister of EU funds and Elena Georgescu, state secretary.

Oettinger will visit the Romanian parliament and speak with members of the budget, finance and European Affairs committees of the Romanian senate and the chamber of deputies.

Oetttinger will also deliver a keynote speech at the conference “10 years of EU membership: from cohesion to convergence” in the National Bank of Romania and discuss the challenges ahead of the EU budget at a Citizens’ Dialogue event in the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

In Bulgaria, Oettinger will meet Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vladislav Goranov, Minister of Finance and Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Commissioner will also speak with Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev.

Oettinger will visit the Bulgarian Parliament and meet with members of the committees on budget and finance and on European Affairs and Oversight of the European Funds.

He will also have a discussion with students from Sofia University.

The meetings in Romania and Bulgaria are part of the Commissioner’s tour aimed to gather the broadest possible views on the future of EU finances – #MFFtour27.

The Commission kicked off this debate on 28 June 2017 with the publication its reflection paper on the future of EU finances. Stakeholder views will be taken into account when preparing the next MFF, to be presented in May 2018, the European Commission said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

