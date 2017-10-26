Bulgaria’s Bourgas faces another ‘Code Red’ very dangerous weather warning amid fatal flooding

Share this: Facebook

The day after torrential rains claimed three lives in Bulgaria’s Black Sea district Bourgas, another “Code Red” warning of very dangerous weather was issued for the area for October 26, for heavy rainfall and high winds.

On October 25, a deluge of rain in the Bourgas district left three people dead, one missing, while people were evacuated from their homes and farm animals were drowned, Bulgarian National Television said.

October 26 was declared a day of mourning in Kameno municipality. More than 100 police, rescue team members and firefighters were deployed to assist those caught up in the deluge.

Municipal teams were carrying out damage assessments, Bulgarian Interior Minister Valentin Radev told a news conference. Work was continuing in order to find the woman missing since the inundating rains hit the area.

Work was continuing to repair secondary roads in the area damaged by the flooding.

The Bourgas district, while subject to the highest “Code Red” weather warning, was not the only one in Bulgaria subject to a warning for October 26.

A “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning was issued for three districts: Kurdzhali, Haskovo and Yambol.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather was issued for the districts of Dobrich, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Shoumen, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Varna and Veliko Turnovo, in all cases for forecast heavy rain.

Districts in western and north-eastern Bulgaria, including the capital Sofia, were exempt from such warnings, with only the “Code Green” in place, meaning no weather hazards. Weather forecasts said that Sofia was facing cloudy skies with a high of 15 degrees Celsius on October 26, with light rain expected on October 28 and a high that Saturday of 12 degrees.

(Photo: Pawel Kornacki/freeimages.com)

