Bulgaria: PM Boiko Borissov meets Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon

After his first ever meeting with his South Korean colleague Lee Nak-yon, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov announced, a new page had been opened in Bulgaria’s relations with the Asian country.

In particular, the Bulgarian head of government seemed to be satisfied with his Korean guest’s statement on a possible investment “in the automotive sphere”, as well as the IT sector. Bulgaria was “the perfect place” for investments of this kind and the construction of a plant, Borissov said.

On his Facebook page, Borissov indicated, a Bulgarian-Korean chamber of commerce would be founded, as a first step. The two prime ministers will do so later today at Sofia’s Hyundai Center.

A deepening of the ties between the two countries, trade, investment, energy and cars were discussed in depth. Bulgaria’s GDP is a tiny fraction of the one Korea comes up with. The small Eastern European country badly needs large investments. From the perspective of Seoul, a European plant for the car of the future would likely be considered a big advantage.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon thanked the Bulgarian government for its “support for the Republic of Korea’s policy of nuclear testing and ballistic missiles”. He meant recent statements from Sofia on the danger North Korea poses to the world with its constant missile tests, as well as its nuclear programme.

Borissov’s leadership would have an influence on attracting foreign investors, including Korean ones, Lee Nak-yon indicated. He also invited Borissov to visit Korea and said, he wanted the first meeting in Sofia to have a “real impact”.

Host Borissov stated, Bulgaria was “an extremely attractive place to invest in new technologies and electric cars”. Regarding the problems with North Korea, Borissov expressed his hope the situation would calm down.

The first conversation between the two Prime Ministers lasted for almost two hours.

Fotos by the Bulgarian government

