Bulgaria: Sofia orders Škoda trams for 23 million euro

Škoda Transportation has received a large order from Sofia. The Bulgarian capital is purchasing 13 modern trams. According to the company, the order has a volume of 23.3 million euro.

Czech and German media quoted Škoda’s CEO Tomáš Ignačák. He said that the very comfortable rail vehicles for Sofia “are opening a door into the most promising market we have been in so far.”

After Prague, Bratislava, Riga and Helsinki, Sofia would be the fifth EU capital operating Škoda trams, Ignačák stated. During the official tender, Škoda prevailed against the Polish company Pesa, which had delivered dozens of trams to Sofia before.

The price mentioned does include the vehicles, spare parts and training for employees of Sofia’s public transport enterprise. For the purchase, Sofia is partially using funds from the European Union.

Škoda Transportation is a Czech company, and a division of Škoda, which also manufactures cars. 5,600 people are employed by Škoda Transportation in the Czech town of Plzeň. Apart from low-floor trams, Škoda Transportation builds electric locomotives, underground trains and trolleybuses.

The last delivery of trams to Sofia came from the Swiss city of Basel. A total of 28 vehicles, which were mostly a donation, arrived on freight trains last year. Those Swiss trams are called ‘cucumbers’, since they are greener than green, and as least as long as the popular vegetables.

