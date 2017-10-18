Lost items at Sofia Airport: 353 laptop computers returned to owners

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sofia Airport might not be the largest airport in the world, but the Lost & Found office on site has collected lots of items forgotten or lost by passengers. In the past four years, exactly 4,565 items were forgotten on planes at Sofia Airport and inside the two terminals.

From January through September of this year, 604 items were returned to their owners, from a total of 1,300 items, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reports. This means more than half the items lost at Sofia Airport this year have not been picked up yet.

It also means more passengers are losing more items. In the entire year 2016, a total of 1,162 lost items were found, while only 616 were picked up.

Several years back, especially during the years leading up to Bulgaria’s E.U. accession, many passengers complained about the theft of items out of checked suitcases and bags. Those times seem to be over.

Since the year 2013, exactly 353 laptops, 225 phones, 128 tablets, 111 iPads, 58 iPhones and 49 cameras were returned to those who had forgotten or lost them. Also, large sums of cash were returned, according to BNT, including 178,500 Roubles, 16,222 Euro, 10,010 Leva, 4,302 Pounds Sterling, 4,200 Canadian Dollars as well as 580 U.S. Dollars.

Passengers lose all kinds of things at airports, including the one in Sofia. Among them are wallets, watches, clothes, strollers, glasses, belts, documents and even wedding rings.

There is a form on Sofia Airport’s website, which can be filled out by anyone who lost items there, even if it happened a while ago.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

Comments

comments