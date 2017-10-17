Students take part in Red Ribbon event at Sofia Airport

Share this: Facebook

The cooperation between the Bulgarian National Customs Service and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the fight against drugs has been going on for a long time. So has the Red Ribbon event, hosted by the two agencies.

At Sofia Airport, some 450 students attended this year’s Red Ribbon event today. Their t-shirt message said it all: “Proud to be drug free.”

Acting U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew McClearn told the students, choosing a drug-free lifestyle was one of the “most important things you can do to have a happy, healthy, and successful future.” Honoring the memory of victims of drug traffickers, by rejecting drugs, was what U.S. DEA Country Attaché Edward Coffey spoke about.

The event was led by Stefan Bakalov, who is a Bulgarian customs agent. The acts Kids Duptnitsa-Actavis Ensemble, Pohion Club Taekwondo, Plamen and Ivo performed. Also, there was a Flash Mob dance at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2.

On top of all of that, a rollerblading demonstration took place, a police dog demonstration, and a staged arrest of drug traffickers.

