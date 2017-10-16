Bulgaria: Shalom assembles prominent guests at fundraising dinner

Share this: Facebook

At its 3rd Annual Fundraising Dinner at a Hotel in central Sofia, Shalom, the organisation for the Jews in Bulgaria, raised more than 24 000 leva (about 12 274 euro) for good causes.

Many members of the Bulgarian Jewish community came along, as well as several prominent guests from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Among them was the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandukova, who spoke about the good relationship and cooperation between the capital and Shalom.

Also, the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, the Executive Vice President and CEO of the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation, Joshua Spinner, and Alan Leifer, the President of the Leifer Family Fund, joined the dinner. The American guests talked about helping people and communities in need.

The Ambassadors of Israel and the United States to Bulgaria, Irit Lillian and Eric Rubin, were among the guests as well.

Shalom listed four causes the funds collected will be used for: The ‘Hadracha College – School for Young Jewish Leaders’ will be supported. So will the State Home for Medical and Social Care in the Bulgarian town of Vidin and the Lone Soldier Center in Israel.

Shalom recently commissioned The Sofia Globe’s publisher and Editor-in-Chief Clive Leviev-Sawyer, and Associate Editor Imanuel Marcus, to author a book about the history of the Bulgarian Jews, which will be published next year. Part of the funds collected will be spent for the publication.

The President and Executive Director of Shalom, Dr. Alexander Oscar and Julia Dandolova, as well as Tsvetina Kaneva, the organisation’s Head of Office, thanked the American guests for the support their organisations have been giving to the Bulgarian Jewish Community. Also, they honoured members of the community in Sofia, who contributed in different ways.

Last year, Shalom collected funds for the inhabitants of the Bulgarian village of Hitrino, which had been devastated by the derailment of a freight train and the explosion of gas tanks it was pulling. Seven people were killed, and lots of houses got destroyed and damaged.

Photo at top of page: Alexander Oscar with David Harris. All photos by Imanuel Marcus

