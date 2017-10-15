Bulgaria: ‘Wizz Air Sofia Marathon’ underway

Share this: Facebook











At 10 o’clock this morning, hundreds of trained men and women started running the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon, formerly known as Sofia Marathon, a 42-kilometre race.

In front of the National Stadium Vassil Levski, the participants had warmed up before taking off, by running back and forth on Boulevard Evlogi i Hristo Georgiev, which was closed for cars, or by doing gymnastics.

Last year, the winner of the full length Marathon, Guteta Biratu from Ethiopia, had covered the distance in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 45 seconds. It remains to be seen how fast today’s winner will be.

Beforehand, a 3 kilometre fun race had started. Also, there are 10.5 and 21.09 kilometre races, which started minutes after the full-length race. The winners will not only receive medals, but also cash prizes.

Parts of the centre of Sofia will be blocked for vehicles until Sunday afternoon, because of the Marathon.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus

