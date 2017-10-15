Bulgaria: Barmao Kiprono wins Wizz Air Sofia Marathon

Share this: Facebook

Barmao Kiprono, a Kenyan runner, has won the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon. The sportsman killed the 42 kilometres in incredible 2 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

It was not the first Marathon Kiprono won. Just six months ago, he prevailed at the DOZ Marathon Lodz 2017 in Poland as well. In Sofia, he even broke last year’s record time, by about a minute.

The second runner to pass the finish line was Ahmed Nasef from Morocco. He did it in lightning fast 2 hours, 17 minutes and 29 seconds. Just some two minutes later, Vitalis Kwemoi from Uganda grabbed the third place.

The fastest Bulgarian participant in the full Marathon of 42 kilometres was Dimcho Mitsov. He was registered for the seventh place. His time of 2:26:42 will go down in history as an excellent result. Even Speedy Gonzalez will envy him.

Among all participating women, Ruth Matebo from Kenya ran the best time. Her result: 2:40.30. Her compatriot Koech Cherono was only 3 seconds slower. Leena Ekandjo from Namibia was third in line, among the ladies.

In the long race, there were also participants from Gambia, Ukraine, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Macedonia, Russia, Switzerland, Slovakia and Greece.

Radosveta Simeonova was the fastest Bulgarian lady on the full length race. She covered the 42 kilometres in 2:46:10. Only a jet fighter is faster.

The winners of the half and quarter Marathons looked just as happy as those who ran the big one. The atmosphere at the finish line was not just excellent, but also very international.

Even Sofia’s Mayor Yordanka Fandakova seemed to have a good time. She congratulated the winners, spoke to acquaintances and placed some phone calls.

All photos by Imanuel Marcus

