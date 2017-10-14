Musical ‘Evita’ to be staged at Sofia’s National Palace of Culture

Share this: Facebook

In 1972, it was time for a new musical. The composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice were approached and asked to write one around ‘Peter Pan’. They did not feel like doing an old story of that kind at all, and rejected the idea.

A few months later, producer Robert Stigwood heard about Eva Perón, the late wife of Argentina’s President Juan Perón, on the radio. The idea he developed at that moment convinced both Webber and Rice, after some discussions. It was about turning Evita’s sad story into a musical. The rest is history.

Just like in the case of Webber’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, he wanted to record ‘Evita’ as an album musical. Julie Covington sang the main part, when the album was recorded in 1976, pretty much 41 years ago.

In the years and decades to come, the theatrical musical version of ‘Evita’ hit countless stages in musical theatres all over the planet. The original West End production was followed by a resident productions on Broadway, in Madrid, Australia, Mexico and Brazil, in the early 1980-s.

Much later, in 2006, there was a London revival of ‘Evita’, which triggered more of those in Brazil as well as on Broadway. Italy also jumped on the bandwagon, in 2013. And let’s not forget all of those touring productions, which brought ‘Evita’ to places all over the U.K., the U.S., and quite a few other countries.

In 1996, ‘Evita’ even flickered across the big screen, with Madonna and Antonio Banderas in the leading roles. Madonna even received a Golden Globe Award as ‘Best Actress’, even though some of the reviews were not exactly positive.

However, ‘Evita’, the big musical production, with all those hits, including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”, is coming to Bulgaria for the first time ever. On February 21, 2018, at 8 pm, it will hit the stage at hall no. 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. Tickets can be purchased here, for 55 to 155 Leva.

