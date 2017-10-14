‘I Maestri’: Sensational Korean choir to perform in Sofia on Wednesday

Share this: Facebook

Sofia will have quite a few visitors from the Republic of Korea (South Korea) this coming week. They are 45 opera singers, who are part of the male voice orchestra ‘I Maestri’, and they will delight their audience in the Bulgarian capital.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bulgaria, ‘I Maestri’ will deliver “the sound of unheard harmony” with its voices. From stunning tenors to the deepest bass, it is all covered.

‘I Maestri’ will perform folk songs from Korea and Russia, along with pieces by the late Bulgarian composer Pancho Vladigerov, and compositions by Antonín Dvořák, Carl Orff, Gioachino Rossini, Franz Schubert, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Georges Bizet, as well as Vangelis.

The Korean formation will be accompanied by Jayong Li on the concert grand, and condocted by Jaemoo Yang.

Bella Voce, a Bulgarian female choir, will be performing as well, at this big event, which is the 5th Korean-Bulgarian Friendship Concert. It being sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture.

The ‘I Maestri’ voice orchestra was founded some eleven years ago and has received an impressive collection of awards. It consists of 90 opera singers, half of whom are about to embark on a European tour.

On October 16th, they will hit the stage at the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest, on October 18th, they will be at Bulgaria Hall in Sofia, and on October 23rd, 2017, a concert at Dvořák Hall in Prague (Czechia) is scheduled.

‘I Maestri’ and Bella Voce, Sofia, Bulgaria Hall, October 18, 2017, 7:00 pm, free entry

