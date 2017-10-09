‘The Burgas Affair’: Novel by Ellis Shuman to be released in English

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian version, ‘Бургаската афера’ was released last year. Now, author Ellis Shuman is about to publish the original English version of his novel, entitled ‘The Burgas Affair’.

It is a story which contains some reality, which is the terrorist attack at Burgas Airport in 2012, during which five Israeli tourists and one Bulgarian bus driver were murdered. In ‘The Burgas Affair’, the aftermath of the attack is fictional.

An Israeli data analyst and a Bulgarian detective are tracking down those responsible. The two must establish whether the terrorists were assisted by a Bulgarian crime organization, in laying the groundwork for the attack.

Shadows of the past keep interfering, which is why what was supposed to be a routine investigation turns into a nightmare. The detective’s interactions with a crime boss pursuing a vendetta against him threaten to throw him off track. At the same time, his partner’s pursuit of the terrorists and their accomplices brings up painful memories of a family tragedy.

Boyko and Ayala, the two main characters, form a shaky alliance, one that evolves into growing cooperation and affection as they desperately race against time to uncover who was behind the Burgas bombing.

Ellis Shuman is “the Israeli American who writes about Bulgaria“. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, he moved to a Kibbutz in Israel, where he met his wife Jodie. By now, their children are adults, while the couple lives in Neve Ilan.

For two years, Ellis and Jodie Shuman lived in Bulgaria, a country they learned to love. They still visit Bulgaria on a regular basis.

It is not surprising that Ellis Shuman’s first novel, “Valley of Thracians”, is also set in Bulgaria. It is about a Peace Corps volunteer who has gone missing.

Both “The Burgas Affair” and “Valley of Thracians” are available on Amazon. The new novel can be pre-ordered, before its release on October 30, 2017. The printed Bulgarian version of “The Burgas Affair” is available here or at Ciela bookstores.

Comments

comments