‘Fare Lock’: Wizz Air now charges passengers for keeping fares low

The most active low cost airline in Bulgaria, Wizz Air, introduced an offer called Fare Lock. Customers who find a flight they are interested in, on the Wizz Air website, and who want to make sure the fare listed does not change for the next 48 hours, can choose a Fare Lock.

That way, they have two days to think before they actually book the flight, knowing the fare will not increase while they do. The only issue is that Fare Locks cost money too. The fee is 3 Euro per person and flight. This means a flight for a family of four, from A to B and back to A, will cost 24 Euro more, if Fare Locks are chosen. For one single passenger, it would be 6 Euro.

Fare Lock is available for bookings created more than a week before the flight’s departure, and for all fare types, including ‘Basic’, ‘Wizz Go’ and ‘Wizz Plus’.

Not just Wizz Air, but all low cost airlines, have long lists of fees they charge. Wizz Air has all kinds of baggage fees, including ‘large cabin bag fees’ and ‘sports equipment fees’. Also, there are fees for calling the airline’s call centre, for checking in at the airport, and so forth.

To and from Bulgarian airports, Wizz Air has more flights than any other low cost airline.

From Sofia, they offer flights to as many as 34 destinations, at this stage. They are Brussels Charleroi, Varna, Larnaca, Copenhagen, Nice, Paris Beauvais, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Budapest, Tel Aviv, Bari, Bologna, Catania, Milano Bergamo, Naples, Rome Fiumicino, Malta, Eindhoven, Lisbon, Bratislava, Alicante, Barcelona El Prat, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Geneva, Dubai, Birmingham, Bristol, Doncaster/Sheffield and London Luton.

From Varna, Wizz Air flies to Sofia, Larnaca, Dortmund, Memmingen, Tel Aviv, Milano Bergamo, Eindhoven and London Luton.

Recently, Wizz Air announced that its flights between Sofia and three U.K. destinations will be discontinued from November 6, 2017. Those are Birmingham, Bristol and Doncaster/Sheffield.

