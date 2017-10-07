Sofia: Large scale power outages from October 9 to 13

Share this: Facebook

In Sofia, the electricity distributor ČEZ will give hundreds of thousands of inhabitants a gift next week, which will consist of power outages, in all parts of the Bulgarian capital. This time they are planned.

According to the ČEZ, the measure is necessary, in order to improve the service to customers. A statement said, electrical switchboards would be replaced, and electrical networks repaired. Many transformers in Sofia will be checked.

ČEZ’s wonderful power outages, which the inhabitants of Sofia can hardly wait for, will take place from October 9 to 13, 2017.

A list of affected areas and streets, which only contains about two million pages, can be accessed here (in Bulgarian).

Power and water outages are common in Sofia. Usually they occur without warning. But since nobody works with computers in the information age, including editors for online newspapers, nobody needs electricity anyway.

