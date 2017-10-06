Hans-Gert Pöttering: Borissov’s new consultant on EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Dr. Hans-Gert Pöttering is the Sofia’s new consultant regarding Bulgaria’s upcoming six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union. He is a former president of the European Parliament.

According to the Sofia division of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Pöttering was invited to come to Sofia today, for that purpose. He is one of several experienced individuals, who are consulting Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government pro bono.

During his talks with Bulgarian government officials, Pöttering said, Bulgaria was already doing a lot for the European Union, “regarding the fight against illegal migration, and as an anchor of stability for the Western Balkan countries.”

Pöttering also praised the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which has been active in Bulgaria since 1994, “and which always championed for the European path of this country.”

From 1979 to 2014, Pöttering was part of the European Parliament, and served as its President from 2007 to 2009. The 72-year-old lawyer from Bad Idburg in Germany is a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party CDU (Christian-Democratic Union).

Photos by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung

