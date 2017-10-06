Bulgaria: Snow expected on several mountain passes

Share this: Facebook

It looks like the winter is already approaching Bulgaria in big steps. For the first time since last winter, which turned out to be extreme, a Bulgarian authority has issued a warning which contains the word “snow”.

Snowfall is expected on sixteen Bulgarian mountain passes, starting this weekend. The Road Infrastructure Agency cautioned travellers intending to cross the country’s mountain ranges of worsening weather.

The authority called on drivers not to use summer tyres at elevations of 500 metres or more, in the next few days, and to choose speeds which fit the weather conditions.

The affected mountain passes are the following: Aitoski, Dulinski, Kotlenski, Obzorski, Pamporovo, Pechinsko, Petrohan, Prevala, Predel, Rishka, Republic, Rozhen, Shipka, Troyanski, Tvardishki, and Vratnik.

Last winter, the Road Infrastructure Agency objected to the National Assembly’s decision to refrain from making winter tyres mandatory, by asking drivers to use them anyway. The Agency turned out to be right, since an unprecedented winter with extreme temperatures and a lot of snow kicked in only days later.

Apart from snow on the mountain passes mentioned, this weekend will bring a lot of rain to Bulgaria, along with falling temperatures in some areas.

For Saturday, forecasters predict rain in the entire country, with daytime temperatures between 9 degrees Centigrade in the West and 18 degrees at the Black Sea.

On Sunday, it will supposedly become dryer and a bit warmer in Western Bulgaria, but cooler in the East, along with scattered rainfalls and strong winds.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

