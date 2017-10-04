Romania’s PM Tudose: Bulgaria and Romania will be part of Schengen within a year

Share this: Facebook

At the end of the joint Romanian-Bulgarian government meeting in Varna, Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said, Romania and Bulgaria offered “some of the most secure border guards” to the European Union. The two countries would be part of the Schengen Zone within a year, he predicted.

Tudose and his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov agreed on having monthly Romanian-Bulgarian government meetings from now on, the next of which would take place in Bucharest.

After opening a new border crossing between Kainardja in Bulgaria and Lipnita on the Romanian side, the two Prime Ministers had flown to Varna, where they spoke about additional transportation links and several other subjects.

Later on Tuesday, Tudose and Borissov went into a four-way Balkan Summit with Alexis Tsipras, the Prime Minister of Greece, and Serbia’s President Alexander Vučić. Boiko Borissov said in the presence of his three colleagues, one of the most important things for the Balkans was “to develop our relations, so that the Balkans become an example in Europe. The region should not be a place for wars and murders but rather for peace, stability and prosperity.”

“We are not a small market”, Borissov said. “In the four countries combined, the GDP in Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia is rising.”

Tsirpas indicated, the four colleagues had talked about “many large-scale projects in our region that, if they happen, will change our whole horizon.” The Eastern Mediterranean TAB pipeline was one of the subjects, according to the Greek head of government. “This 4-way cooperation has a great future and our countries are bound to cooperate closely to show the strength and importance of this cooperation.”

President Vučić complained about a double standard, which the European Union was applying to Serbia and Spain. “Spain did not recognize Kosovo’s independence, but it is interesting that the EC reacted differently. And this was directed against my people and the state”, he said, comparing the struggle for independence in Catalonia and in Kosovo, which Belgrade firmly rejects.

But Vučić was very positive about the Varna summit: “I think together we can do a lot for our citizens and their standard, so that we have fewer problems than today. And I am grateful to my friends, I am grateful for today.”

Prime Minister Tudose added, the four countries involved had the same strategic interests, including energy security and independence. “The gas connection between Serbia, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania is very important. So are the electrical connections we are working on. It is important for all four countries to act as a single partner in terms of energy relations with the rest of the European Union.”

Photo at top of page: Prime Minister Tudose, by PSD, Romania

