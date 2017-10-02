Catalan leader: Referendum paves way for independence from Spain

Share this: Facebook

Catalonia’s leader has said voters have “gained the right” to an independent state following a referendum rejected by Madrid. Some 90 percent voted in favor of secession, but turnout was low in a vote marred by violence.

Speaking hours after Sunday’s disputed referendum concluded, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont (above, center) said Catalonia had “gained the right to have an independent state with the status of a republic.”

He added that the results of Sunday’s referendum would be forwarded “in the coming days” to the Catalan parliament.

Monday’s front page from La Vanguardia, one of the main newspapers in Catalonia, reports Puigdemont will push for a unilateral declaration of independence in parliament in the coming days.

But Madrid maintains the ballot is invalid, rejecting it as illegal on constitutional grounds. The central government had ordered police to stop the referendum from going forward.

Click here to continue reading (Deutsche Welle)

