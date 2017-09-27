‘Piano Extravaganza’ festival in Sofia: Gryaznov playing Liszt and more

Share this: Facebook

Franz Liszt is on the programme in one of the special performances presented by the Piano Extravaganza festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 3rd, 2017. That evening, the Russian pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov, a 35-year-old genius, will play Lizst’s “Transcendental Etudes”, all 12 of them, from “Preludio” in C major all the way to the final “Chasse-neige” in b-flat minor.

During the second half of his concert, Gryaznov, who is also a composer and assistant professor of piano, will play some of his transcriptions, which include pieces by Alexander Borodin, Peter Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninov.

Vyacheslav Gryaznov, October 3, 2017, 7:30 pm, Central Military Club

Piano Extravaganza will present more stunning concerts until October 6th, as well as the screening of a special documentary film entitled “Sintiendo a Piazzolla” (“Feeling Piazzolla”) by Pablo Rho, in Spanish. Piazzolla, who died in 1992, was the most famous Argentinian tango composer and bandoneonist. Director Rho is Argentinian as well. The Argentinian Embassy in Sofia recommended this film in an e-mail spread across town.

“Sintiendo a Piazzolla”, documentary, October 5, 2017, 6:00 pm, Cinema Odeon

The Piano Extravaganza festival (check full programme here) is being promoted by its own foundation. It was founded in 2011 by pianist Ludmil Angelov, who is also the Artistic Director. He studied at Sofia’s prestigious National Academy of Music and was awarded countless prizes.

With his festival, Angelov wants to “promote works of high artistic value by composers who are little known or who have been overshadowed by the most famous and universally acclaimed geniuses of classical music.” He also performs himself.

The Piano Extravaganza festival can be reached here.

Photo on top of page (not visible on small devices): Vyacheslav Gryaznov

