Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev meets Bill Clinton in New York City

Bill Clinton, the former President of the United States of America, who served from 1993 to 2001, wants to help Bulgaria have a more prominent presence in American business and society, Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev said after meeting him in New York City.

In return, Radev wants to create the right conditions for American businesses in Bulgaria. He stated, there was a difference between “the extremely good level of bilateral cooperation and the lack of a presence of U.S. businesses in Bulgaria”.

“Bulgaria can attract many more US investors, but in order to do this, we need to do our homework. The fight against corruption must be really uncompromising”, Radev said after the meeting with Clinton. He indicated, that fight was a condition for investor confidence.

Radev has invited Clinton to visit Bulgaria again and deliver to a speech in front of Bulgarian students. So far, President Clinton has visited Bulgaria once, in 1999, when he was still in office.

Photos by the President’s office, Sofia

