FDI in Bulgaria in January-November 2017 was 883.7M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2017 stood at 883.7 million euro, the equivalent of 1.7 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 19. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 905.2 million euro.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 153.9 million euro (compared to 543.1 million euro in January-November 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 28 million euro (versus 420.2 million euro a year earlier), according to the preliminary data.

(Photo: Jorge Vicente/freeimages.com)

