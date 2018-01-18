Rafting and medical mud: Minister of Tourism promotes Bulgaria in Spain

Share this: Facebook

The Ministry of Tourism in Sofia is back in business. After a well-deserved break, Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova is active at tourism fairs again. This time, she stepped on Spanish soil, in order to conquer FITUR. This is the abbreviation for the “Feria Internacional de Turismo”, or the International Tourism Fair in Madrid.

FITUR is one of the more important tourism fairs in Europe, and the second largest, right behind ITB in Berlin. Minister Angelkova can be proud of the nice information stand Bulgaria set up. This time, the Balkan country is mainly presenting its wonderful nature and cultural landmarks.

Promoting beach holidays in Slanchev Briag (“Sunny Beach”) does not make too much sense right now, since Bulgaria’s summer tourism market share is growing rapidly anyway. This is another shot at presenting Bulgaria as a year-round tourist destination.

Adventure tourism is another aspect the ministy is promoting at FITUR in Spain. This includes mountain trekking, rock climbing and wild water rafting. As if those adventures, monasteries and beautiful mountain ranges weren’t more than enough, visitors at the Bulgarian stand will even have the opportunity to taste wines from Bulgaria. Nasdrave.

Nikolina Angelkova said at the opening event for her country’s stand, the number of Spanish tourists in Bulgaria had increased. From January through November of 2017, the growth compared to last year was 37 percent. Some 77,000 Spaniards came to Bulgaria during that time period. The number of Bulgarian tourists in Spain is more than twice as high.

Apart from the Ministry of Tourism, ten Bulgarian tour operators are presenting themselves at the Bulgarian FITUR stand.

On Wednesday, Minister Angelkova met her counterparts from Greece and Argentina, Elena Kuntura and José Santos. Today, she was interviewed by National Geographic.

During the interview, she said Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency was “a real chance to take advantage of, by presenting Bulgaria as a unique tourist destination.” These six months would be an opportunity to show the nature, culture, traditions, history, innovations and unique qualities of Bulgaria, she stated.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova also sees a lot of potential for her country “to become the spa centre of Europe, thanks to its abundance of mineral waters, medical mud and healing turf.” She added her ministry was working on the creation of more spas and spa routes. More than 30 municipalities had already expressed interest.

Angelkova also said an investment map for potential high-quality tourist sites had been created, which was being distributed to potential investors. “Our country is a very quiet place for resting, the climate is healthy, the food is of quality”, the Minister of Tourism accurately stated.

Nikolina Angelkova is always convincing while promoting her country. Her efforts in Spain are obviously no exception.

Photos by Ministry of Tourism, Sofia.

