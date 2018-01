Share this: Facebook

The head of the Serb party “Freedom, Democracy, Justice”, Oliver Ivanovic was shot dead on the morning of January 16 in the north of Mitrovica in Kosovo.

Party officials said that he was shot in front of his office. He was taken to hospital in Mitrovica, but could not survive the wounds.

Police have cordoned the area off, but no details have yet been provided on the circumstances, motives or the perpetrators.

