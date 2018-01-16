German police rescue refugees from Bulgarian container

Share this: Facebook

Two young refugees have been rescued from a container on a Bulgarian truck by German police. The container they were in had been sealed in Bulgaria.

When the driver of the truck stopped at a motorway service station in southern Germany, he and two other drivers heard people calling for help, knocking on the walls of the container from the inside. The police were notified.

Officers arrived quickly, and opened the container. They found a 14-year-old refugee from Afghanistan, and a 17-year-old from Iraq. In spite of being locked in a container for days, the two asylum seekers were healthy.

They said they had entered the container in Bulgaria, where it had been locked and sealed. According to police, their lives were not directly in danger, because the container was ventilated. Also they had brought some food and water.

The driver of the truck, a Bulgarian national who had taken over the vehicle at the Austrian-German border, was then allowed to continue on to the United Kingdom, according to German dailies.

By now, the two young asylum seekers are accommodated at a juvenile shelter in southern Germany.

In the meantime, German police are trying to find out where exactly the refugees entered the container, and who their traffickers were.

In August of 2015, Austrian police had found the bodies of as many as 71 refugees, who had suffocated in a cooling container transported by a truck. In another case, more than 80 refugees only survived because they managed to damage the container. Their breathing air came through an opening cracked into the container’s ceiling.

