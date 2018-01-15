Bulgaria has lowest percentage of people using internet banking in the EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria has the lowest percentage of adults using internet banking in the European Union, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on January 15.

In 2017, just five per cent of adult Bulgarians used internet banking, one percentage point higher than in 2016, but the same percentage as in the years from 2013 to 2015.

Between 2007 and 2010, two per cent of Bulgarians were using internet banking, a figure that rose to three per cent in 2011 and four per cent in 2012.

Eurostat said that about half (51 per cent) of adult Europeans use internet banking. This share is constantly increasing and has doubled since 2007, when it stood at 25 per cent.

Internet banking is particularly popular among 25 to 34 year olds in the EU, with 68 per cent using this facility. The use of internet banking tends to increase in line with the education level of the user. While only 24 per cent of those with low education use e-banking, 77 per cent of those with high education use this service.

Among EU member states, internet banking is most common in Denmark (where 90 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 said they were using it) and the Netherlands (89 per cent), followed by the other Nordic countries – Finland (87 per cent) and Sweden (86 per cent).

The lowest shares were registered in Bulgaria (five per cent) and Romania (seven per cent). Less than 30 per cent of those between the ages of 16 and 74 use internet banking in Greece (25 per cent) and Cyprus (28 per cent), Eurostat said.

Comments

comments