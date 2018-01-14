Shinzō Abe in Europe: Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia are next

Share this: Facebook

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has held talks with his Latvian counterpart Māris Kučinskis on Saturday. In Riga, the two politicians agreed it was necessary to increase the diplomatic pressure on North Korea. Both said Pyongyang needed to give up its nuclear and missile programme.

Shinzō Abe wants a “tough approach” on the North Korean regime. His host Kučinskis said he shared the same view.

Māris Kučinskis and Shinzō Abe also discussed their intention to further strengthen relations between Japan and the Baltic states, including Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and agreed to organise separate talks on this subject later this year.

Before arriving in Latvia, Shinzō Abe had already visited Lithuania, where he held talks with President Dalia Grybauskaitė and Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. The three dialogue partners talked about a closer cooperation as well. Defence, cyber security and economic subjects are supposed to be in the foreground here.

Shinzō Abe also honoured Chiune Sugihara, a former vice consul for the Japanese Empire in Lithuania, who saved 2,500 Jews during the Holocaust, by issuing visas for them.

No Japanese Prime Minister has visited Latvia or Lithuania before. The same applies to Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, three more countries Shinzō Abe will visit now.

In the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the Japanese head of government will meet both President Roumen Radev and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov. During Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency, which started on January 1, Shinzō Abe wants to talk about the implementation of a free-trade agreement between Japan and the European Union.

According to the agreement, Japan will not have to pay tariffs on European imports of Japanese vehicles and goods anymore, while Europe will not pay for agricultural exports to Japan. Tokyo connects high hopes to the agreement.

In Sofia, Bucharest and Belgrade, Shinzō Abe will be looking for more support on his hard stance on North Korea as well.

Prime Minister Shinzō Abe is also President of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan since 1955, with the exception of four years.

