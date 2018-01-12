Sofia: False bomb alert at National Palace of Culture

Share this: Facebook

Police evacuated the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in downtown Sofia this evening, because of a bomb alert. Officers and specialists checked the large building, without finding any bomb.

The NDK is the main venue for Bulgaria’s guests during its EU Council Presidency, which was officially opened in a ceremony on Thursday.

At this stage, EU Commissioners and many other VIP guests are in Sofia. Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament, the President of the European Counil, Donald Tusk, and Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, were part of the ceremony as well.

At around 5pm, a phone call came in, during which the bomb threat was communicated, the Ministry of the Interior in Sofia said.

This was already the third bomb scare since the EU guests started arriving. On Wednesday, a false bomb alarm had led to evacuations and delays at Sofia Airport. Yesterday, another false bomb alert at the airport’s Terminal 2 made another evacuation necessary.

Today’s bomb scare, and the two previous ones, seem to be designed to interrupt or sabotage EU Council Presidency meetings. The Bulgarian authorities have not identified or arrested any culprits so far.

It is unclear whether those responsible for these three bomb scares see them as pranks, or if they want to achieve other goals.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus.

