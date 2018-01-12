Bulgarian exports in January – November 2017 up 11.8% on annual basis – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

In the period January – November 2017, the value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 48 111.6 million leva and in comparison with January – November 2016, the country’s exports increased by 11.8 per cent.

This is according to preliminary data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on January 12.

In November 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 4 579.9 million leva and grew by 4.8 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported into the country in the period January – November 2017 amounted to 53 729.7 million leva (at CIF prices), or 15.4 per cent more than the same period of 2016.

