Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece: Europol hits illegal streaming network

Europol took apart a so-called IPTV streaming network run by a criminal gang today. According to the law enforcement agency of the European Union, the illegal network was operating on a large scale.

The operation against the streamers was led by the Intellectual Property Crime Unit of the Cypriot Police, which was supported by the Cybercrime Division of the Greek Police, the Cybercrime Unit of the Bulgarian Police, as well as Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition (IPC³), among other organisations.

In Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece, a total of 17 houses were searched. Three individuals were arrested in Cyrus, and one person in Bulgaria.

Europol seized 84 servers and 70 satellite receivers in Bulgaria, along with other devices and accounting documents, which will likely serve as evidence.

The crime group is accused of distributing pay TV subscriber channels. The European authorities believe illegal streaming services were sold to consumers throughout Europe, for 20 euro per month.

The raids and arrests were conducted by local police in cooperation with the support of IPC³.

While this was obviously a major blow to illegal IPTV streaming, illegal movie, TV show and software downloads in Bulgaria are an everyday occurrence. On two large websites, tens of thousands of consumers have been downloading these kinds of files for decades. There have been no serious attempts to shut down the source.

