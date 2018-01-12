Bulgaria CPI records 2.8 per cent inflation in 2017

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.8 per cent inflation in 2017, after December monthly figures showed 0.4 per cent inflation, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on January 12.

In monthly terms, it was the sixth month in a row of CPI growth and the eighth time in the past 12 months that consumer prices recorded an increase.

Food prices were 0.1 per cent lower compared to November, while non-food prices rose by 0.1 per cent and services prices were up 1.3 per cent. Compared to December 2016, food prices were 3.6 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by two per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.7 per cent inflation in December, while the annual harmonised CPI was up 1.8 per cent – completing a full year in which the indicator recorded inflation after 41 months in deflationary territory.

Food and beverage prices were 3.1 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 4.5 per cent and transportation costs were 1.2 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

