‘Die Tageszeitung’: ‘Hot meeting’ with the ‘Bulgarian Trump’

The German publication “Die Tageszeitung” (or “taz”) has identified another “Bulgarian Trump”. So far, there was a self-proclaimed one, namely Vesselin Mareshki, a business man who entered the Bulgarian National Assembly with his party Volya. But the “taz”, a left-wing daily owned by a cooperative, believes the title fits Neno Dimov even better, Bulgaria’s Environment and Water Minister.

Dimov and Trump had something in common, the Berlin-based daily writes. Indeed neither of the two believes global warming is real. In a video statement, Dimov described global warming as a “fraud”, alleging that the European Union’s target for reducing emissions was intended to earn billions for business, as The Sofia Globe reported on May 5, 2017.

In its German article, the “taz” makes the point that Minister Neno Dimov will actually lead the European Union’s environment policy for six months, during Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency. It was the first time a politician who openly took up position against the scientific consensus about climate change, and against the EU’s climate policy, was in this position, the German colleagues accurately say, not without quoting The Sofia Globe.

The Berlin publication says, a lecture once held by Dimov, who is a mathematician and doctor of physics, had the title “Sustainable Development is the New Socialism”. Indeed, the minister has said he was fighting “green extremism”. The climate goals defined by the European Union, which would decrease CO2 emissions by 40 percent until 2030, would cost 500 billion euro while achieving “only minimal results”.

Minister Dimov’s critics can hardly wait to debate him during Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency. He will appear in front of MEPs on January 24. The Green energy expert Claude Turmes intends to grill the Bulgarian minister. He told the “taz”, a “hot meeting” was a foregone conclusion.

“We will ask him about his attitude towards science and we will want to know how he will lead the EU environment ministers”, Turmes stated.

The “taz” article (in German) can be accessed here. The Sofia Globe’s article on Dimov is available here.

