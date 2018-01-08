EU Council Presidency: Two concerts for Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

On January 1, Bulgaria took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Since it took a while until the New Year’s holidays were finally over in Brussels, things will be in full swing within 72 hours from now.

The official opening ceremony for Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency will take place at the National Theatre Ivan Vasov in Sofia, on Thursday at 7:30pm, and it will be an impressive one. The VIP guests will be able to enjoy a very diverse concert with very different performers.

The Children’s Choir of the Bulgarian National Radio will sing Bulgaria’s National Anthem first. Next, a short welcome speech by Liliana Pavlova, the Bulgarian Minister for the EU Presidency is scheduled. President Roumen Radev will be speaking after her.

Antonio Tajani, the new President of the European Parliament, will hold a speech as well, before Donald Tusk, the President of the EU Council, Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov will take the stage.

The audience will be rewarded for their patience during the speeches. The same BNR Children’s Choir will sing the anthem of the European Union, which is based on the “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

Some stunning music will be performed that night. In will include Dobri Hristov and the Eva Quartet, which will sing authentic songs from Western Bulgaria, and the “Fireplace” drum dance performed by Stoyan Yankulov and his ensemble.

One of the many highlights is the group Bulgara. That band offers traditional Bulgarian music, played on authentic instruments and mixed with Rock, Fusion and other modern sounds. Bulgara will team up with the National Folklore Ensemble with a very similar name: Bulgare with an “e”.

The VIP audience will definitely be entertained and impressed.

There will be another concert in honour of Bulgaria’s new role in the EU, on February 1, 2018, but this time in Brussels. Many genius artists from Bulgaria will hit the stage at the Bozar Center.

Among them are the entire Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Nayden Todorov, Vanya Moneva, her choir, the soprano Sonia Yoncheva and the genius pianist Lyudmil Angelov.

Angelov will play a “Festive Ouverture”, among other pieces. Verdi and Chopin pieces are on the programme too. So are Bulgarian folk songs.

Photo at top of page by Imanuel Marcus.

