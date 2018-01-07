Vocalist Lura to spread the beauty of Cape Verde in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Lura will perform in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. The Portuguese vocalist of Cape Verdean descent will introduce styles such as Morna, Funaná und Batuku, which might not have performed in Bulgaria before. Those are music genres from Cape Verde, the volcanic archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, which is as beautiful as the sounds Lura is known for.

The artist grew up with this kind of music. Early on, she wanted to become either a swimming teacher or a dancer, but quickly changed her mind, when Juka, an artist from São Tomé and Príncipe, asked her to record a duet with him.

More than 20 years ago, Lura recorded her first album “Nha Vida”. Shortly after, the brilliant singer contributed her silky voice to the project “Red Hot + Lisbon”, which was part of an awareness campaign on the subject of HIV and AIDS. For that charity project, fellow artists from Brazil joined Lura, including Djavan, Caetano Veloso and Marisa Monte.

She also became part of the motion picture “Fados” by Carlos Saura. Her contribution was the song “Morna”.

Lura has received several deserved awards, including the BBC Radio 3 Award for World Music. Since “Nha Vida”, she has released the albums “In Love”, “Di Korpu Ku Alma”, “M’bem di Fora”, “Eclipse” and “Herança”.

In Sofia, Lura will for sure extend her large fan base even more, since she spreads beauty in all ways possible. The Lura gig in Sofia will likely be the most interesting spring concert of the year, for those who want high quality music and a stunning blend of World Music in one package.

Lura in Sofia (Bulgaria), May 11, 2018, 20:00 hrs., Sofia Live Club. Tickets for 40 leva a piece are available here.

Photo source: www.luracriola.com

