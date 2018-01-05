Over 39 percent of Bulgarians can still not afford to keep their homes warm

Share this: Facebook

A total of 39.2 percent of all Bulgarians can not afford to heat their homes adequately. This alarming number was released by Eurostat. This percentage of Bulgarians who are suffering due to that issue is far higher than in any other European Union country.

The data just released by Eurostat were collected in 2016. They show that the percentage of Bulgarian citizens who are experiencing this fundamental problem has not declined since 2015. But there is a big difference compared to the years 2006 to 2010, when the percentage was between 69.5 and 64.2 percent.

On average, 8.7 percent of all citizens in all EU countries can not afford to heat their homes adequately. The Bulgarian percentage is far more than four times higher.

The second-worst percentage in this regard was registered in Lithuania, where 29.3 percent of all inhabitants are experiencing the issue mentioned above. The situation is similar in Greece, with 29.1 percent.

Finland, Luxemburg and Sweden are listed on the other end of the scale. In those countries, only 1.7 to 2.6 percent of all nationals can not heat their homes appropriately.

The poor EU member Bulgaria is usually the backmarker when it comes to data having to do with aspects related to income.

Eurostat is part of the European Commission. The agency provides statistical information to the institutions of the European Union.

