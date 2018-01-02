Moderate earthquake hits northern Greece

Share this: Facebook

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.0 on the Richter Scale has rattled northern Greece at 5:24am local time. The tremors were felt in Bulgaria and Macedonia as well.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (CSEM), the magnitude was 5.0, while the Seismological Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences measured a strength of 5.5.

The epicentre was located 7 kilometres north of the Greek settlement of Drosáton, 145 km south-east of Skopje, and 10 km east of the Macedonian village of Star Dojran. The tremor originated from a depth of 10 kilometres.

Four minutes later, an aftershock occurred, with a magnitude of 3.2, according to the CSEM.

Bulgarian National Television reported, the earthquake had been felt strongly by residents in the area around the Zlatarevo border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece. Even some inhabitants living as far away as in Sofia had felt the tremor.

At this stage there are no reports of injuries or damage.

