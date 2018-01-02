Bulgaria’s road accident death toll in 2017 was 678 – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

A total of 678 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2017, a figure lower than the road accident death toll in 2016, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

The year 2017 saw 6846 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, and apart from the road deaths, a total of 8630 people were injured.

In December 2017 alone, there were 520 accidents, with 61 people dead and 667 injured.

In 2016, there were 7355 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, leaving 703 dead and 9306 people injured.

In all, in the years from 2007 to 2016 inclusive, a total of 7674 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has the worst road accident fatality rate in the European Union, at 99 per million inhabitants. This is almost double the EU average.

Bulgaria’s road accident fatality rate has generally declined since 1991, when it was 129 per a million. But the decline has not been at the same rate as the EU average.

In spite of the overall decline, some years have been worse than others. While in 2001, a total of 1011 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, that figure rose to 1061 in 2008, the worst figure in the past 15 years.

In 2012 and 2013, the number of dead in each year was the same – 601. The number of road deaths in Bulgaria rose to 660 in 2014 and again to 708 in 2015.

