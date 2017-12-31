Varna, Rousse, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, Sofia: Bulgaria getting ready for New Year’s Eve

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria, one of 28 EU member states, was getting ready for welcoming the new year on Sunday. The country, located at the south-eastern edge of Europe, will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, when this upcoming night of parties is over.

In Varna, inhabitants will be able to enjoy an 8-minute fireworks spectacle. From behind the Court of Appeals at the coastal city’s Independence Square, experts will fire off the pyrotechnics, which will illuminate the sky at an altitude of around 300 metres, with up to 2,400 effects. A musical performance will be adding to the excitement.

The Western Bulgarian town of Blagoevgrad, home of the American University, will “party hardy” as well. At Georgi Izmirliev Square Macedonian folk tunes will be performed by Ivan Gotsev, Mariana Manoleva and others. Also, students from the musical academy “Presto” will deliver “world-famous Rock hits”. Who can resist that kind of party?

Further north, in Rousse at the Danube river, residents will gather at Svoboda Square, in order to Listen to the musicians Pavel and Ventsi Vents. The Naiden Kirov Folk Dance Theater will for sure raise the roof (even though there won’t be any). So will Mayor Plamen Stoilov with an electrifying speech.

In Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second largest city with the most beautiful Old Town district, Stefan Stambolov Square is the location to visit just before midnight. Banda del Padre will deliver an exotic Flamenco Fusion performance, BNT 2 reports. The ensemble Trakia will be there too. So will “a DJ”. Excellent.

Sofia, the capital, will have its share of all the fun too. Some truly impressive pyrotechnics will be shot into the night sky. Bulgarian-language media reported, the biggest fireworks in 19 years could be expected at King Alexander I Square. Sofia Municipality is indeed throwing a big party, with lots of brilliant artists.

Apart from tens of thousands of party people, who are expected at the main squares in most Bulgarian towns and cities, there are lots of Bulgarians who will have to work all night long. They include stage technicians, workers, the fire brigade, police officers, all those who will have to clean up the mess afterwards, and doctors.

According to the Director of the Pirogov Clinic in Sofia, Prof. Asen Baltov, excessive alcohol consumption and the misuse of fireworks usually lead to injuries and incidents during New Year’s Eve. Blatov told BNT, the hospital was ready for tonight.

So let the party begin.

