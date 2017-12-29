Bulgarian National Bank to issue commemorative coin for EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian National Bank intends to leave its mark on Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union as well. In will issue a shiny silver coin with partial gold plating, which will carry the logo of the Presidency on one side.

It will show the logo of the Bulgarian National Bank, along with the year of its foundation, 1879, on the other side.

The nominal value of the coin, which will be released on January 2, 2018, is 10 leva. It will be sold at the Bulgarian National Bank in Burgas, Pleven, Plovdiv, Sofia and Varna for 66 leva a piece.

In addition, a new edition of the regular 2-leva coin will be added to the circulation, on that same day. This one will carry the Presidency logo as well. Half a million new 2 leva coins are ready to go.

Photos by Bulgarian National Bank.

