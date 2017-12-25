Bulgaria: Big concerts scheduled for 2018

Share this: Facebook

The new year 2018 will offer a lot of culture to Bulgarians. Musicians and acts of all kinds will land at Sofia Airport, some even in their own aircraft, in order to perform in the country.

Some of these gigs will take place in Plovdiv and Varna, others in Sofia. The range of music genres performed will be rather wide again. Everything from classical music to Heavy Metal, and from Techno sounds to sophisticated Pop will be played on stage, live and in living colour.

These are some examples already scheduled.

Kraftwerk: February 28, 2018, 8pm: Sofia, Universiada Hall

“Autobaaaaaahn. Autobaaaaaahn.” That is what the chorus of the title track on their album “Autobahn” sounded like, which was their first success in 1973. Today, Kraftwerk are still the masters of innovative Techno sounds. And yes, they will hit a Sofia stage in February, and countless other stages all over Eastern Europe.

More about Kraftwerk, their 2018 tour and tickets.

Toto: March 4, 2018, 8pm, Sofia, National Palace of Culture, hall no. 1

While “Africa” and “Pamela” might be Toto’s biggest hits, their first two albums really contained their greatest compositions. For decades, they have delivered a special blend of sophisticated Pop and Rock tunes, along with a Funk hit entitled “Georgy Porgy”. Tot will also be playing in Skopje, Macedonia, the next day.

More about Toto, their 2018 gig in Sofia and tickets.

Foreigner: May 9, 2018, 8pm, Sofia, Arena Armeets

These “Juke Box Heroes” have been around for a long time. They have been “Waiting for a Girl Like You” for ages, while touring like crazy. This is exactly what they will do in May. At Arena Armeets in Sofia, they will raise the roof.

More about Foreigner, their 2018 performance in Sofia and tickets.

Iron Maiden: July 22, 2018, 5pm, Plovdiv, Rowing Canal

Founded in 1975, they are still superstars some 42 years later. Iron Maiden influenced Heavy Metal unlike any other band, they sold as many as 100 million albums and their tour bus has wings. This is the band’s fourth visit to Bulgaria.

More about Iron Maiden, their 2018 gig in Plovdiv and tickets.

Judas Priest: July 21, 2018, Plovdiv, Rowing Canal

Another legendary Heavy Metal band will hit that open air stage in Plovdiv in the summer of 2018. Judas Priest was founded a lot earlier than Iron Maiden, in 1969. They may have sold only 50 million records, half as much as their “competition”, but they are just as “cool”.

Link to Hills of Rock Festival, Plovdiv. Tickets for this gig only were not yet available on December 25, 2017. But there are tickets for the entire festival.

Sting: June 19 and June 20, 2018, 8pm, Plovdiv, Ancient Theatre

He comes to Bulgaria on a regular basis, but will hit that nice stage in Plovdiv for the first time. This superstar has sold just as many albums as Iron Maiden. For decades, he has delivered ballads and other Pop tunes. In Plovdiv, Sting can be experienced twice in a row, on two consecutive nights.

More about Sting, his 2018 Plovdiv gigs and tickets.

Jesus Christ Superstar: April 5, 6 and 7, 2018, 8pm, Sofia, National Palace of Culture

Ted Neeley was Jesus in the 1973 movie adaption of Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”, and he will be Jesus on stage in Sofia. The promoters could not have picked better dates. The musical will be on just before the Orthodox version of Easter. This can’t be a coincidence.

More about Jesus Christ Superstar, the Sofia performances and tickets.

Two violin heroes will be on Bulgarian stages in 2018 too: David Garrett will “do” Arena Armeets in Sofia on June 6 (tickets), while Nigel Kennedy will appear on stage at Varna’s Palace of Culture and Sports on March 10, 2018 (tickets).

Latest update: December 25, 2017

