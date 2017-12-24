Vice President Yotova: Bulgarian anti-corruption law will not work

Share this: Facebook

The Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Iliana Yotova, believes the new anti-corruption law will not work. She said so during an interview with Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

Yotova predicted that the law would be blocked “in the very beginning”, since there were “texts in the legislation which will make the institutions block each other’s functions.”

Also, anonymity for those who reported corruption cases was not guaranteed, even though this would have been the usual approach, she said.

Vice President Yotova told BNR, the new act was adopted “so that we can say: Look we have a new anti-corruption law in the beginning of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council

of the European Union”.

The new anti-corruption law was passed on December 20 with votes from Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s party GERB and the “United Patriots”, the two coalition partners in Borissov’s government. The Socialists (BSP) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) opposed the bill.

Vice President Yotova used to be a reporter for Bulgarian National Television before she became the spokesperson for the BSP. Later, she moved on to become a member of the European Parliament for the Socialists, and Vice President of Bulgaria.

Photo by BNR.

