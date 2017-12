Share this: Facebook

The Sofia Globe wishes its readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Over the Festive Season, we shall continue to post the most essential news from Bulgaria and the region. At the same time, given that we too shall be easing back a bit to enjoy the holidays, The Sofia Globe daily e-mail bulletin will be suspended after today until January 3.

Wishing you peace, prosperity and safe travels during this time,

we remain

The Sofia Globe team.

