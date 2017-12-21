Bulgaria: ‘Shalom’ calls on government to abstain from UNGA vote on Jerusalem

Share this: Facebook

The organisation of the Jews in Bulgaria, Shalom, has called on the Bulgarian government to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote on Jerusalem today.

Two countries, Turkey and Yemen, had requested an emergency session for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as the Arab group of countries. Their resolution, which will be voted on later today, says any decision on the status of Jerusalem had no legal effect and had to be retracted.

“Deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem” is also part of the resolution.

While UN Security Council resolutions are legally binding, General Assembly resolutions are not.

In Sofia, Shalom said, by abstaining from the vote at the UNGA, Bulgaria would “demonstrate consistency in its policy of bilateral co-operation with the state of Israel.”

The Shalom statement read, even though UNGA decisions were not binding, they carried their political burden. “The Bulgarian Jewish community would take the support of Bulgaria as a clear sign of good relations between the two countries.”

In the meantime, the American UN Ambassador Nikky Haley said, the US would be “taking names” of the countries which would vote in favor of the draft resolution. The latter firmly rejects the latest US decision on Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

